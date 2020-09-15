Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Break Up After 3 Years Together

Another celebrity romance bites the bust.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have officially called off their engagement. The Chrisley Knows Best star announced her breakup from the former pro hockey player in heartfelt statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is," Savannah wrote. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits."

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually," the 23-year-old continued.

Todd Chrisley's daughter described the three years she shared with Nic as "some of the best years of my life," adding, "but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it."

Nic, 26, proposed to Savannah on Christmas Eve in 2018, however she didn't share the news with fans until April the following year.

Thing between the typically inseparable pair appeared smoother than ever, that is until Savannah told E! News that she and Nic were "taking some steps back" in their relationship.

"Marriage isn't just for the Instagram, it's not for the photos, it's not a photo opp. It's a real life thing," she shared in October 2019.

But by June, Savannah was forced to explain their decision to postpone the wedding.

"We made [the decision] together," the reality TV star described on the Chrisley Confessions podcast. "We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."

In a follow-up episode, Savannah confirmed that she and Nic we're still "figuring it out," but had not come to a conclusion about their future together.

Then just weeks ago on Sept. 4, Todd fiercely defended his little girl from an internet troll who speculated that Nic had "dumped" Savannah.

In his lengthy clapback he wrote in part, "...now as to @nickerdiles , he's still in the same spot he's always been, right beside @savannahchrisley and our family, but nice try you thirsty trick."

