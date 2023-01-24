Savannah Chrisley says her life has been 'falling apart' since parents Todd and Julie went to prison

Savannah Chrisley hosts the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast. (Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On the latest episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, host Savannah Chrisley reported on how she's fared since parents Todd and Julie reported to prison on Jan. 17.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars, convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June, are serving a combined 19 years behind bars: 12 years for Todd at Florida's Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola, and seven for Julie at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky.

"Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," Savannah said at the top of the show. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, you know, for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future, and that was really, really, really tough, and I haven't filmed a podcast since then. The podcast that's going to be airing today, that you're watching, was filmed prior to my life falling apart."

She explained that the episode, which was recorded on Jan. 12, Julie's birthday, didn't reflect the tumult that's going on in her personal life now.

"It may seem happy-go-lucky and, during that time, I think it's because there was a lot of hope that was had," she said. "And I wasn't faced with the reality of the situation. So I just kinda wanted to throw this in there, to address that, because I know a lot of people are gonna be like, 'Whoa, what is this?' and this was kinda pre-life falling apart. And, now, podcasts that I do going forward will be post."

Savannah said the very next episode will be a check-up on other family members.

"Next week, I will have a very intense one-on-one podcast with myself kind of giving an update where my life is at, where things stand, how the kiddos are, Nanny, all of the above, so… and give an update on my parents," she said. "Because you guys don't have one yet, and I'm really, I'm really looking forward to giving that update because I've seen God work in the craziest of circumstances."

She also expressed gratitude for those standing by the reality TV family.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for supporting me, my family and Unlocked," said Savannah, who's taken custody of 16-year-old brother Grayson and her niece, Chloe, who's 10 and was being raised by Todd and Julie.

Meanwhile, the couple has maintained their innocence, and their lawyer has said they plan to appeal.