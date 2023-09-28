Saturday's Oktoberfest in Wetumpka is all about family fun, celebrating autumn

When many think of Oktoberfest, one word comes to mind: Beer. While it will be flowing Saturday in Wetumpka, the city's second-annual Oktoberfest is about much more than a good brew this time around.

"This year we are trying to make it a more family friendly event that celebrates the beginning of autumn," said Haley N. Greene, executive director of Main Street Wetumpka.

Lee McMichael, who led the Oktoberfest Wetumpka planning committee, said, “Our goal is to create a one-day festival that showcases local artisans and supports downtown merchants."

Oktoberfest is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Wetumpka has a lot in store for this event, which is free to attend.

They'll have two stages for music set up downtown, one in front of the courthouse and the other in front of Coosa River Craft House.

"We have multiple different bands playing on those stages," Greene said.

Polkawagen, a polka band from Nashville, Tenn., will perform on stage one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Lo-Fi Loungers, Mandy, and a finale from The Green Springs.

Stage two will feature Mother Moonpie and Fireside Alabi.

"We have a couple of dance teams that will be doing some polka dancing, and things like that," Green said.

This year, they're adding a children's area. They'll have mini golf, face painting and a petting zoo on the Elmore County Courthouse Plaza.

More than 45 vendors will be in downtown with things like crafts and baked goods.

Come hungry. They'll have food trucks, including a German food truck from Phenix City. "We had them at our event last year, and they were a hit. People loved it," Greene said.

Before you put too much food away though, consider taking up the Grumpy Dog challenge — a hot dog eating contest. Greene said contestants can register for it on site Saturday.

"That's not a contest for me. I'd only be able to eat one or two," Greene said.

Downtown businesses will be open late. Along with decorated windows, Greene said some will have sales and giveaways on Saturday.

"It's just one big community event where everyone chips in," Greene said

This is still Oktoberfest, so the grownups will have options for beer and other drinks.

"Downtown Wetumpka has an arts and entertainment district, which means you can have a designated cup with alcohol, beer or a mixed drink from one of the participating restaurants or vendors," Greene said. "Coosa River Craft House and Coosa Cleaver are two of the establishments that you can go to, order a drink, and take it to go and walk around downtown."

Oktoberfest is presented by Wind Creek Wetumpka Casino and Hotel. Event sponsors include First Community Bank of Central Alabama, River Bank & Trust, Law Office of Richard F. Matthews Jr., Cousins Insurance Agency, Aldridge Borden & Co., Max Credit Union, Connor Hogan Country Financial, Taste at the Fain and Schitt’s Plumbing LLC.

