‘Saturday Night Live’ Sets Dua Lipa As Host And Musical Guest
Singer Dua Lipa will return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live for her third turn as a musical guest on May 4. This time, she will also take on hosting duties.
Winner of seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards, Lipa’s recent hits include her 2021 Elton John duet “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” as well as “Dance the Night” from the soundtrack of 2023 blockbuster Barbie (2023), in which she also made her acting debut.
Lipa’s SNL hosting debut was announced during the April 13 episode of the late-night sketch show hosted by Barbie star RTyan Gosling.
May 4
DUA LIPA
DUA LIPA pic.twitter.com/mpUa1LL18s
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2024
