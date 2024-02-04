Comedian Shane Gillis, 21 Savage Booked for ‘SNL’

After a shortened 2022-23 season, Saturday Night Live returned a bit later than usual to kick off its 2023-24 run.

The writers strike affected both the end of last season and the start of season 49; the end of the labor action on Sept. 25 meant a mid-October start for SNL — with former castmember Pete Davidson hosting — rather than the late September or early October premiere the show usually has. (The cast is covered under a different SAG-AFTRA contract than the one actors are currently striking against, so they can perform without crossing picket lines.)

The show’s cast returned intact from last season, with James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman moving up from featured players to repertory players. Chloe Troast joined the cast as a featured player.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter’s updating guide to season 49’s SNL hosts and musical guests.

It was revealed on Dec. 16 that Jacob Elordi will be hosting the sketch comedy show’s first episode in 2024 with musical guest Reneé Rapp.

On Nov. 29, it was announced that alum Kate McKinnon would return to the show as a first-time host for the Dec. 16 show, the final show before the holiday break, with musical guest Billie Eilish. Prior to that, Emma Stone hosted the Dec. 2 show for her fifth time, with musical guest Noah Kahan, and on Dec. 9, Adam Driver hosted for his fourth time with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi will make his SNL debut Jan. 20, with musical guest (and Mean Girls star) Renée Rapp. Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake are set for the Jan. 27 show. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, coming off her Emmy and Golden Globe wins, made her hosting debut on Feb. 3 with musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

Comedian Shane Gillis is set to host SNL on Feb. 24 with musical guest 21 Savage.

This story will be updated as new shows are announced. Hosts are listed first, followed by musical guests.

Oct. 14: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice

Oct. 21: Bad Bunny (host and musical guest)

Oct. 28: Nate Bargatze, Foo Fighters

Nov. 11: Timothée Chalamet, boygenius

Nov. 18: Jason Momoa, Tate McRae

Dec. 2: Emma Stone, Noah Kahan

Dec. 9: Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo

Dec. 16: Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish

Jan. 20: Jacob Elordi, Reneé Rapp

Jan. 27: Dakota Johnson, Justin Timberlake

Feb. 3: Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Lopez

Feb. 24: Shane Gillis, Jennifer Lopez

This post was originally published on Oct. 17, 2023.

