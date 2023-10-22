“Saturday Night Live” recap: Bad Bunny takes over Studio 8H with appearances by Pedro Pascal and Mick Jagger

Hello kiddies, welcome to the latest edition of SNL in Review. Tonight, Bad Bunny — Spotify's most streamed artist of the year and the King of Latin Trap — comes to 8H both as host and musical guest. Outside of Taylor Swift, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular global music icon, and given the fact he previously appeared in several sketches back in season 46 (when Regé-Jean Page hosted), giving him the chance to host his own episode makes a lot of sense. And, oh yeah, with the ongoing actors' strike, Saturday Night Live is a little boxed in in terms of who they can enlist, which, hopefully, will give the next few weeks some interesting variety!

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC Bad Bunny hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

I am joined tonight by former SNL cast member Jeff Richards, who thinks cellist Yo-Yo Ma should host with Eddie Murphy as a potential musical guest. This summer, one of Jeff's impressions from his podcast went viral: Gary Busey and "buttered sausage". Maybe you saw it percolating on TikTok?

I asked Jeff what his advice is for Bad Bunny as he prepares to pull double duty tonight. He says: "Bring your own carrot cake."

Cold Open

Mikey Day as Jim Jordan is perfect casting. (He's played him in the past, as has Bill Hader.) Here, the Ohio politician is fraying at the seams over his failure to be elected speaker of the House.

George Santos (Bowen Yang) stops by to cheer him up. Lauren Boebart (Chloe Fineman) calls him from the theater — of course, she's hooking up with someone while seeing Aladdin.

"Yoo hoo, is this the loser's office?" asks Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson). He's very funny — Jim is his least favorite Jordan, he prefers "Michael" and "Sparks." These are generally some of JAJ's stand-up bits as Trump here.

Pretty modest and minor. We've seen worse though.

Monologue

Bad Bunny does whatever he wants — he even has sex in English. But he prefers Spanish.

[Speaking in non-English] appears on screen, which is a nice callback to early SNL, when they did that often. Bad Bunny asks for clarification on the text, as the caption should say he's speaking a sexier language. He has confidence — not sure if I'd call it funny or charismatic, but what do I know?

Pedro Pascal shows up to translate and give advice on how to host. He acknowledges some audience-friendly tropes. Is this a sign the show doesn't trust Bad Bunny to carry the show on his own?

Richards recalls when Justin Timberlake hosted and was also the musical guest, as well as some of his funny backstage moments.

"Detroit Rap Battle"

Shout-out 8 Mile — we're in a St. Andrews Hall-style rap tournament. Mikey Day is Walter Whiteboy, outing himself first a la B Rabbit. He embarrasses himself, severely.

His challenger Fuego (Bad Bunny) surprisingly reacts with compassion, winning the battle for being a good person.

"La Era — The New World"

A Fred Armisen cameo! In an all-Spanish short film, two explorers from the 1600s explain the promise of America: pumpkins, tomatoes, and tobacco. The nobility is… not impressed.

Armisen last appeared back in March when Jenna Ortega hosted.

"Spanish Telenovela"

Tomas Padilla is confronting his brother. It's a very intense scene, until Latina Jefferson (Punkie Johnson) shows up, butchering her line. She does not speak Spanish.

A sudden surprise: Mick Jagger! This is his first cameo since 1986! I am pleasantly surprised — Jagger is one of the OG host/musical guests, going back to season 4 with the Rolling Stones. (Their new album is really good by the way! Check out the song with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.) Not sure if this sketch — or this host/episode — warranted the return of an absolute legend, but I'm here for it.

Please Don't Destroy Video

Bad Bunny shows up as Shrek in our boys' office. He wants to make a movie with them as the various characters from the franchise, plus Michael Jackson.

