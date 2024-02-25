‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott And Other GOP Senators’ Humiliating Devotion To Donald Trump
The Saturday Night Live cold open marked Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the South Carolina primary by skewering Republican senators humiliating devotion to him, even though he’s hurled insults at them, jeopardized their key causes and shown no loyalty back at them.
The skit had Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott, James Risch and Marco Rubio sharing a table at a hotel restaurant, munching on tater tots and pigs in a blanket.
Donald Trump Wins South Carolina Primary, Defeating Nikki Haley In Her Home State
Donald Trump To Pay $112K Per Day In NY Civil Trial Fraud Interest; Ex-POTUS Has 30 Days To Post $466M Bond For Appeal Or Assets Could Be Seized - Update
“You know he once doxxed me, back in 2015,” Graham said. “They gave out my personal cell phone number in a speech to all his supporters. Had thousands of people call me up to yell at me. They threatened my life. Had to get a new phone. Switched to Verizon.”
Then, Graham said, “But you know what? I still think he’s the greatest president since Reagan.”
Others then chime in that Trump is “greater than Reagan.” “He’s greater than Lincoln,” Scott says.
The skit came just hours after the real Graham was booed after Trump introduced him at his South Carolina victory rally, telling his supporters that the South Carolina senator was “a little bit further left than some people on this stage.” Graham went on to praise Trump, calling him the “most qualified man to be president of the United States.”
Republican senators celebrate Trump’s primary victory in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/RBHmmJQlQI
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2024
