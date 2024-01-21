‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Features Donald Trump In His Courthouse Campaign: “I’m Either Going To Jail, Be President Or Frankly, The Purge”

With just days before the New Hampshire primary, Saturday Night Live returned with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time talking to the press from the New York courtroom where he’s been attending one of a number of cases keyed up for 2024.

“2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I’m either going to jail, be president, or frankly, The Purge,” Johnson as Trump said, an apparent reference to the movie franchise where all crime is legal for a half day out of the year.

In reality, Trump is expected to be in the courtroom on Monday, the day before the Granite State primary, as he has been attending the second civil trial brought by E. Jean Carroll. A jury last year already found Trump liable of sexual assault of Carroll, and the latest trial is largely to determine damages.

“We’ve seen a lot of success saying things that did not happen,” Johnson’s Trump said. “I think we’ll continue to do that. It’s an innovation I am particularly proud of.”

