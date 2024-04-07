Sarasota Ballet plans two world premieres and three company debuts in new season

After a week in June performing at the Royal Ballet in London, dancers with The Sarasota Ballet will be back to work earlier than usual this fall to prepare for a season that will include two world premieres, three company premieres and performances by two of the nation’s leading dance troupes.

Director Iain Webb said that after a slow start to the current season, ticket sales started picking up by December and are nearing what they were prior to the COVID pandemic, which has had a lingering impact on attendance at performing arts organizations across the country.

In programming each season, Webb said he looks to combine new works (both world premieres and company debuts) with past favorites that the company has licenses to repeat and that work for an ever-changing company.

A scene from Ricardo Graziano’s “Amorosa” which was created for The Sarasota Ballet.

“We don’t bring people in for projects. We try to keep a nucleus of dancers here and that’s what we have to look at. I’ve always been inspired by the dancers we’ve got,” he said.

Some pieces he may bring back sooner than others, like Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night.” “We did that last season but we still have the license and we’ve still got a few couples who were just so beautiful to see in those pas de deuxs that it would be an injustice for the audience not to see them again and for them to grow as artists.”

The company will present the Martha Graham Dance Company as a prelude to the season in October, and the Mark Morris Dance Group will return in February. In between will be the world premiere of a new piece by Jessica Lang, who was named artist in residence last fall, and Gemma Bond, who created “Panoramic Score” for the company last fall.

Most programs will be presented at its home base in the Mertz Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, which the company shares with Asolo Repertory Theatre. Performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Sarasota Opera House will be accompanied by live music.

Here’s a look at the season’s programs:

Presenting Martha Graham

Oct. 11-12, FSU Center for the Performing Arts

The Martha Graham Dance Company founded by the legendary and ground-breaking choreographer returns for the first time since 2019 with a varied program.

Program 1

Oct. 25-27, FSU Center

The season opens with a world premiere by Jessica Lang, the company’s current artist in residence, who previously created “Shades of Spring” in 2022. She also has been staging the company premiere of her “Lyric Songs” for the current season’s final program. This weekend also will feature “Amorosa,” by Principal dancer and former resident choreographer Ricardo Graziano. It was last presented in a digital performance in 2021 and live in 2019. Johan Kobborg’s production of August Bournonville’s “Napoli Act III” will be presented for the first time since 2011. Plans to produce it in 2022 were dropped because of COVID-related issues. Webb said it is “all Bournonville, jumping, energy and joy.”

The now-retired Victoria Hulland and Ricardo Rhodes in a scene from The Sarasota Ballet’s 2021 production of Peter Wright’s “Giselle.”

“Giselle”

Nov. 22-23, Sarasota Opera House

The company first performed Peter Wright’s full-length “Giselle” in 2009, and last presented it in 2021 when dance critic Carrie Seidman described it as a “faithful and haunting rendition of the most famous ballet of the Romantic era.”

A drawing of Dick Bird’s costume design for the Wasp in David Bintley’s “Spider’s Feast” that will be part of The Sarasota Ballet’s 2024-25 season.

Program 3

Dec. 20-21, Sarasota Opera House

A triple bill that includes a reprise of George Balanchine’s “Rubies” (last seen here in 2016), and two company premieres – Edvaard Liang’s “Wunderland” and David Bintley’s “Spider’s Feast.” Liang, artistic director of the Washington Ballet, created “The Art of War,” which the company performed in November. “Spider’s Feast,” by the choreographer behind the company’s world premiere of “A Comedy of Errors,” has been planned several times and canceled because of COVID. Webb describes it as “a big family friendly program for December.”

Program 4

Jan. 31-Feb. 3, FSU Center

Another triple bill that includes Gemma Bond’s world premiere, along with Renato Paroni’s “Rococo Variations,” set to the music of Tchaikovsky, and Paul Taylor’s “Brandenburgs.” The company last performed “Rococo Variations” in 2010, and Brandenburgs in a 2021 digital program. Webb said Paroni’s piece “is more of a tribute to Balanchine. We first did it in my second season.” When the company first did “Brandenburgs” in 2020, Webb said he was “shocked that no other company other than Paul Taylor had done this, so we did it.” It was meant to be presented by Sarasota Ballet at Jacob’s Pillow before the institution was destroyed in a fire.

Presenting Mark Morris Dance Group

Feb. 28-March 3, FSU Center

The company started by the innovative choreographer was last in Sarasota in 2022. “I kind of hold him up as one of the great great choreographers,” Webb said. “I just have so much admiration for them. To have them back is a great gift for the dancers so they can see him and his company and for the audience to have that opportunity.”

Ivan Spitale as Tybalt and Luke Schaufuss as Mercutio in Sarasota Ballet’s spring production of Frederick Ashton’s “Romeo & Juliet.”

“Romeo and Juliet”

March 28-29, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

A company premiere of Frederick Ashton’s version of the classic romantic tragedy inspired by the Shakespeare play. The Sarasota Ballet has become one of the leading presenters of Ashton works in the world. The piece was another casualty of the pandemic. “Everyone is so excited about it. That’s really new and big for the company,” Webb said.

Maximiliano Iglesias and Macarena Gimenez in Jerome Robbins' “In the Night,” which will close The Sarasota Ballet’s 2024-25 season.

Program 7

April 25-26, 2025, Sarasota Opera House

A final triple bill feature Balanchine’s “Serenade,” Jerome Robbins’ “In the Night” and Ashton’s “A Wedding Bouquet.” “Serenade” was first presented in Sarasota in 2012 and last seen in 2022, the same year it presented “In the Night.” “A Wedding Bouquet” has not been seen since 2016.

Tickets

For ticket and subscription information: 941-359-0099; sarasotaballet.org

