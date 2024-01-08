Sarah Snook on Her ‘Succession’ Golden Globe Win: “This Show Changed My Life”

Sarah Snook accepted the award for best performance by a female actor in a television drama series at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Snook received the award for her performance as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in HBO’s Succession, which released its fourth and final season in 2023. It is her second Golden Globe for the role, following her win in 2022.

She opened her acceptance speech with a nod to co-star Kieran Culkin, who took home the award for best actor in a TV drama earlier in the evening.

“Kieran is usually better at these speeches,” she quipped. “You want to get up instead?”

Despite the joke, Snook continued with sincerity: “This show changed my life. Everybody in it is amazing. The cast, the crew were fantastic, this was a team effort. It was always a team and that was what made the show amazing to be a part of.”

Later, she also thanked her husband, Dave Lawson, “for holding my hand,” and their daughter, born in 2023, for “also changing my life.” She finished her speech with more names from friends, family and work colleagues who support her. “It’s a team effort all around,” she said. “Thanks.”

Succession received nine total nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes, tying with Barbie for the most at this year’s ceremony. In addition to Snook, the series earned nods for best drama TV series and for performances by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Matthew Mcfayden, J. Smith-Cameron, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.

Succession‘s final episode brought in the series’ highest ever first-night audience at 2.93 viewers. In his review of the finale, The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg described the episode as “vicious, funny and haunting,” along with praising it as a “sublime end to a sublime television show.”

Shortly following the show’s end, Snook announced she was set to play all 26 characters in Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray heading to London’s West End, set to debut at the end of this month.

Snook beat out Helen Mirren (1923), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Emma Stone (The Curse) for the 2024 Golden Globe. Find the complete winners list here.

