Sarah Silverman Says She Has "No Explanation" For Why She Shared An Anti-Palestinian Post On Instagram

Over 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least 6,000 children, have reportedly been killed in retaliatory attacks stemming from the events of Oct. 7, in which 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed — the majority of them civilians — in attacks by Hamas. It was recently revealed that Israel's government knew about plans for the attack over a year ago.

Over the last several months, there's been a massive global outpouring of support for Palestinians, with protests taking place around the world. Celebrities and public figures who have voiced their support have also suffered consequences for doing so.

There have also been celebrities who have voiced support for Israel's campaign of attacks against the Palestinian people. Amy Schumer faced criticism for a series of escalating posts that included a public rebuke from Martin Luther King, Jr.'s daughter Bernice King.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has faced backlash over the last month for a video he posted to his Instagram where he and his friends smiled and laughed while holding up "Zionism is sexy" stickers.

Shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of children fleeing from bombs in support of Israel — without knowing that the children in the photo were actually Palestinian. She has since deleted the post.

Around that time, comedian and actor Sarah Silverman also shared a post from an Israeli food vlogger who said that Israel didn't need to provide Palestinians with water and electricity.

People were understandably pissed that Sarah shared such an ugly sentiment. She eventually deleted it, and replied to a Twitter user that she'd co-signed the statement in a "stoned fury," which...ok.

Oh fuck yeah I took that down I put it in stories from someone, realized it was a mistake to post in the stoned fury of wondering where the hostages are in all this madness. NASA gave Sally Ride 100 tampons. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 19, 2023

So, there's a new profile of Sarah in the Los Angeles Times centered around her role in the just-released Bradley Cooper film Maestro. The piece covers a wide range of topics — including her current friendship with disgraced comedian Louis C.K. — but the general thrust of it is that Sarah is looking to reinvent herself as someone who's not outspoken about politics.

In the piece, Sarah admits that her friends texted her “What the fuck did you just post?” after she shared the post, and that she still has "no explanation" for why she did so. Sarah also claims that she didn't read the post in full before sharing it.

“I did the worst thing you can do,” she claimed. “I was talking to a friend on Instagram and I said, ‘I feel like people have just completely forgotten that there are hostages.’ They were like, ‘Totally,’ and they sent me whatever it was I posted. And I read just the top line and put it in my stories.”

Sarah also backtracked on her initial claim that being stoned was to blame, claiming that she “usually makes very measured decisions” while stoned. "I fucked up," she said, before adding that she's ready to move on regardless of what people think of her.

“I try not to define people by their worst moments. But it’s gonna pass, or it won’t. I can’t control it.”

Good luck with all of that! You can read the entire profile here.