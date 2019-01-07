Sarah Silverman Poses for Hilarious Photo With Ex Jimmy Kimmel and His Wife Molly McNearney

Even after all these years, these amicable exes are good at "good times."

Sarah Silverman hilariously trolled ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel during the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap with Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney. Silverman and Kimmel dated from 2003 to 2008, years prior to the late-night host marrying McNearney in 2013. In the pic, Silverman is in the foreground looking pained, while Kimmel and McNearney are cuddled up behind her.

"Good times," she quipped in the caption.

Katie Kimmel, the late-night host's 28-year-old daughter from his first marriage to Gina Kimmel, commented with the crying emoji on Silverman's post.

The exes have had a friendly relationship since their split, with Silverman often appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During a visit to the show last September, Silverman joked about holding out for Kimmel's "tryst" to be over with McNearney, with whom he shares two kids, Jane, 4, and William, 1.

"I'm waiting for this tryst with you to be over! Okay, Molly's cute, she's bright, she's funny, she's blonde, whatever," Silverman quipped. "Yeah, you've got the kids, you've got the marriage, I mean, all right, work it through. You think she's going to wipe your a** when you're old?"

Kimmel, 51, isn't Silverman's only famous ex; the actress also dated Michael Sheen before splitting with him in late 2017. While on Kimmel, Silverman revealed that the actor returned to London, England, after his daughter with Kate Beckinsale, Lily, was accepted to college. Prior to their split, Beckinsale gifted Silverman blue-and-white M&M's, personalized with a picture of Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek.

Despite their breakup, Silverman told Kimmel that she still loves Sheen "to pieces."

"If he's in town and we're both single, we will make love," she said. "He dated someone for a beat, during that time when he was in town, we just hung out and we were bros. We were just bros. I'm good at separating that."

Silverman continued, telling Kimmel, "I can't even imagine you as a sexual being anymore."

The pic of the trio was just one of many great moments of the 2019 Golden Globes. Watch the video below to see what else went down:

