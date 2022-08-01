Sarah Paulson Cheers on Beanie Feldstein's Final Funny Girl Performance: 'She's a Hero to Me'

Sarah Paulson poses at the opening night of the musical "Funny Girl"; Beanie Feldstein poses at the opening night of the musical "Funny Girl"

Beanie Feldstein played the iconic role of Fanny Brice one last time on Sunday — and former costar Sarah Paulson took to social media to share her love for the Broadway star.

The Ocean's 8 actress, 47, posted a montage of footage from Feldstein's final Funny Girl performance on Instagram Sunday.

The three-part tribute began with a video of Feldstein's final curtain call, on which Paulson wrote alongside it, "The one and only @beaniefeldstein."

"She was a THRILLING, wildly moving Fanny. That's just the f–ing truth," gushed Paulson while sharing another video from Feldstein's final bow in the role.

"I love her more than there are words to express that emotion. She's a hero to me," Paulson followed up next to an endearing, smiley selfie of the Golden Globe nominee.

In a previous Instagram post, Paulson also praised Feldstein after working together on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment.

"@beaniefeldstein if I was any good at all, it's because I was looking into that perfect open face of yours, while you beamed truth and light at me all day long. I love you totally."

Feldstein, along with costar Jane Lynch, were previously scheduled to leave the Funny Girl Broadway revival on Sept. 25, but in mid-July, Feldstein announced on Instagram that her last performance would be July 31 after the "production decided to take the show in a different direction."

The following day, producers announced that Lea Michele, 35, would take over in the starring role following Feldstein's exit.

Although there was speculation that Feldstein's exit had come as a shock to the producers, the Funny Girl producers and the actress' rep exclusively shared a joint statement to PEOPLE, saying: "The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post. The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated."

"A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously," they added.

Michele will take over the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl on Sept. 6.