Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Adopt 2 Puppies Together: 'New Addition to the Family'

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Rescue Two Adorable New Puppies: 'New Addition to the Family'

Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet are sharing another paws-itively special moment together.

The real-life best friends adopted two new furry companions from Paw Works, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue based in Southern California, over the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing a photo with their new furry friends, who are almost identical with similar light brown fur.

Peet, 50, named her new pup Mavan, and Paulson's furry friend is named George.

Paulson, 47, introduced George to her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, sharing an adorable photo of him sitting on a sofa as he basked in the sun.

"Welp. I did it again. A new addition to the family," she wrote in the caption. "This is George. Georgie. My Georgie boy. Thank you @pawworks for all you do."

The pair's pet adoption experience adds to the many memories they have made since meeting on the set of the 1999 series Jack & Jill.

"It's one of the longest [friendships] of my life," Paulson said of their friendship in PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue. "I find it incredibly grounding, but also wildly chaotic in the most fun way possible."

Paulson was even in the delivery room when Peet first became a mom. "It was very wild, and very, very poignant," the actress said of the birth of Peet's daughter Frances Pen Friedman. "And now she's a 15-year-old person walking around."

Peet added: "I get street cred for being her friend, from my daughter."