Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Gets Engaged Days After Brother Track's Arrest: See Her Ring

Sarah Palin’s 23-year-old daughter Willow Palin is engaged!

The former Alaska Governor (and John McCain’s one-time running mate) shared the exciting news today on her Instagram, sharing a photo of Willow’s now-fiancé Ricky Bailey getting on one knee in front of the iconic Christmas Tree in N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center.

“Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy,” Sarah captioned the photo.

She quickly shared another photo of the young couple in an embrace moments after Willow said yes.

Willow’s 16-year-old sister Piper Palin also shared the news on her Instagram Story with plenty of excitement. “My sister’s getting married!!!!!” she captioned a photo of Willow and Ricky after the proposal.

Based on a collage Sarah posted on her Instagram congratulating the couple, it appears Ricky proposed to Willow with a beautiful diamond ring featuring a round center stone and halo.

It’s been an emotional week at the Palin household. The engagement news comes just two days after news surfaced of Track Palin, 28, getting arrested over the weekend oncharges of domestic violencein relation to an incident that a source tells PEOPLE occurred at the Wasilla home of his parents’ Sarah and Todd Palin. The former Alaska governor was theone who called the police to report the incident.

Track was arraigned Sunday morning on three counts for felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing between $250 and $999 in property damage, according to online court records.

This isn’t the first time Track has come in contact with the law. In January 2016, he was arrested after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her. He’s been serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from the arrest.