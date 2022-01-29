Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with Cruel Intentions Director

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with Cruel Intentions Reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are going on 24 years as BFFs.

The actresses had a Cruel Intentions reunion with the beloved 1999 teen movie's director Roger Kumble, celebrating nearly a quarter of a century of "secret society" meetings since they first met on set.

"24th annual meeting of the Secret Society. Everybody does it… it's just that nobody talks about it. EXCEPT ME!" Kumble, 55, captioned photos of the visit on Friday, referencing lines from the movie. "The best caption ever. Stealing," Blair, 49, wrote in the comments, to which Gellar, 44, responded: "Me too."

RELATED: Selma Blair Recreates Cruel Intentions Kiss with Cardboard Cutout of Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar then shared the images alongside a nearly identical caption on her own Instagram page on Saturday.

Blair and Gellar previously enjoyed another meeting of the "secret society" when they reunited with Kumble in 2020. "Who knew this #CruelIntentions trio would be forever?" Blair wrote at the time.

This year's visit also included some puppy love between Gellar and Blair's service dog Scout after the multiple sclerosis advocate and her furry companion finished their training last month. "I love my dog and I love my friend who loves my dog," Blair wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of Gellar kissing Scout.

"Obsessed. I kiss your dog like I kiss you," Gellar wrote, referencing their infamous onscreen smooch in Cruel Intentions, which they've recreated on several occasions.

The pair most recently updated the cinematic reference for the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing a kiss from opposite sides of a plate of plexiglass at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2020, two decades after winning best kiss for the scene.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with Cruel Intentions Reunion

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

RELATED: Watch Jennifer Love Hewitt and Her I Know What You Did Last Summer Costars Surprise Reboot Cast

Story continues

Blair offered a new spin on the kiss last year when she found a cardboard cutout of her bestie from Buffy the Vampire Slayer at an estate sale. "When your BFF is away working, this seems the only option @sarahmgellar," she wrote at the time.

The Mean Baby author previously opened up to PEOPLE about how Gellar showed up for her after she was diagnosed with MS in 2018, including the weekly "food trains" Gellar started for her and her son Arthur Saint, 10.

RELATED VIDEO: How Selma Blair's Friends Like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jaime King Have Rallied Around Her

"It's the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy," she said in 2019. "I think it's because I've learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I've seen people dedicate their time to help me."

"[My friends] have stood up in ways I never would have been comfortable with before. It's been everything to me," Blair added.