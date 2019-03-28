Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Celebrate Over 20 Years of Friendship at Disneyland

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar are treating themselves and their kids to a fun family day at Disneyland.

The two best friends reunited at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday to celebrate over 20 years of friendship.

Blair, 46, and Gellar, 41, also brought along their children as they were also ringing in several family birthdays. Blair has a 7-year-old son, Arthur, while Gellar has a 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and a 6-year-old son Rocky, with husband, actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

The two actresses posed with Captain Marvel at the Disney California Adventure Park. As part of their trip, they are planning on recreating moments from their last time at the theme park over 20 years ago, including a fun moment at Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, a Disney spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

In February, Gellar shared her love for Blair after she addressed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis for the first time on Good Morning America.

Blair said that Gellar came over to her house with takeout and put her to bed.



“This girl. (Always my girl) is everything,” Blair wrote on Instagram. “She tucked me in and brought me dinner and loved me up. I woke with so much love for #sarahmichellegellar.”

Blair said that Gellar has always had her back, and it all started when she pushed for Blair to get the role of Cecile Caldwell in 1995’s Cruel Intentions.

“Since the day I met her over 20 years ago, she fought for me along with @rogerkumble to be Cecile,” Blair wrote. “She took me under her wing and today is no different. I am so in love with my angel of a friend. The best … May we all have a friend like this. I love you @sarahmgellar and my whole team of lovelies. I count my blessings. #friendsforever.”



Gellar shared Blair’s post on Instagram and vowed to be by her side forever.

“Our relationship began with me fighting for you, and I will spend the rest of my life continuing to fight for you,” Gellar wrote. “This is one of those bumps in the road, that I truly believe within the year, we will barely remember. (And thanks for leaving the part out where I proceeded to fall asleep in your bed — lots of help I am lol).”

Blair first revealed that she has MS on Instagram in October, two months after her diagnosis.

“I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”



During her interview with GMA host Robin Roberts, Blair said that speaking at all is difficult for her because of her MS.

“I am doing very well,” Blair said. “I am very happy to see you. Being able to just put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like. So my speech, I have spasmodic dysphonia right now. … It is interesting to be here to say this is what my particular case looks like right now.”

Blair said she was “scared of talking” for a long time because her MS symptoms were flaring up, “but I do because I love a camera,” she joked.

Her doctor believes she could regain 90 percent of her abilities in a year, Blair said. She told Roberts that she hopes to come back to GMA in 2020 for an update on her progress.