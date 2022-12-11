Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Buddy Up at Christmas Party: 'A Holiday Miracle'

sarah-gellar-selma-blair

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are counting down the 12 days of Christmas together.

The longtime pals rang in the holidays on Saturday with an intimate gathering hosted by jewelry designer Melinda Maria, after Blair, 50, accepted an award with some help from Gellar, 45, at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards.

"Twice in a week!! @selmablair It's a holiday miracle," Gellar captioned the photo on Instagram.

She and Blair also posed with Maria and some dinner guests while celebrating the launch of the Melinda Maria x Allison Statter Sisterhood Collection.

Gellar previously helped Blair to the stage as she accepted the award for Competition Contestant of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards after Blair competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

"Oh, my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah," Blair said, referring to the award for Best Kiss they won at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions.

"Good luck charm, for sure!" she added. "Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me."

The pair have remained close friends since their notable kiss scene in the 1999 teen movie, which Gellar previously told PEOPLE they don't need an excuse to recreate.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"I mean, why wait? We do it all the time. I love that girl," she said in June. "She has a very smooth, very easy face to kiss."

Gellar also celebrated Blair for her milestone 50th birthday in June, sharing a throwback photo of the two of them in their early 20s. "@selmablair this pic is my 21 bday…. And today we celebrate your 50th!!!" she started in the caption.

"If I told that little girl on the right, that the girl to her left was going to be her lifelong friend… she would say 'I know,'" Gellar continued. "From the day I met you, I knew you were special and would be by my side forever. I'm sorry I can't be with you today (gee, thanks COVID) and that we are not on our special trip (again, thanks COVID) but I'm always with you. I love you, my mean baby #secretsociety."