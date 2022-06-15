Sarah Michelle Gellar says bout with COVID has been 'very tough'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been trying to shake COVID-19.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared on Wednesday that her first bout with coronavirus "has not been an easy road."

Sarah Michelle Gellar says recovering from COVID has "not been an easy road." (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"After 2 and a half years COVID finally got me," the Foodstirs co-founder, 45, wrote on Instagram. "Thankfully I'm vaccinated and boosted. But to people out there that say 'it's just a cold' ... maybe for some it is. But for this (relatively) young, fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience."

Gellar wrote that "even with therapeutics and all my protocols, it's been very tough. I know I'm on the road to recovery but it's certainly not been an easy road. I'll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies... even if just for a bit)."

She ended with a quote from a friend, saying, "I will wear a mask in my shower if it means I don't get this again."

Gellar's post was flooded with wishes for a speedy recovery including from Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair and Buffy's Charisma Carpenter.

(Screenshot: Sarah Michelle Gellar via Instagram)

Gellar has been married to Freddie Prinze Jr. for 20 years. They're parents to two children: Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9.

Last year, Gellar discussed the impact COVID and the shutdown have had on women and mothers in a conversation with Amanda Kloots for the non-profit The Little Market. She talked about feeling like she lost herself at times during lockdown, and spoke about helping her kids re-adjust when pandemic restrictions were lifted. She also shared the positives that came from it, including having "pretty much every meal with my family, which is something that never happened before. With my kids, I got an extra year of time with them where we really spent quality time, not just shuttling here or there."