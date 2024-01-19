Sarah Jessica Parker’s tutu from ‘Sex and the City’ sells for $52K

NEW YORK — Sarah Jessica Parker’s famous white tutu, featured in the opening credits of the original “Sex and the City,” sold for $52,000 at auction on Thursday.

“The tutu-style skirt was whimsical, adventurous and unexpected — kind of like this show, ‘Sex and the City,’” wrote costume designer, Patricia Field, describing the thought process behind the garment in her book “Pat in the City: My Life of Fashion, Style and Breaking All the Rules.”

The item drew 24 bids during a sale at Julien’s Auctions in California, according to CNN, and had been expected to sell for only around $8,000 to 12,000.

The auction house referred to the three-tier skirt as “a pop culture symbol” that grew in popularity after Parker donned it on the hit HBO show as the journalist Carrie Bradshaw, a role she returned to in 2021 for the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…”

Field said she found the iconic skirt “while shopping for the series in New York’s garment district in a five-dollar bin,” according to an auction listing.

“In the box of sale garments — trends from seasons past that died on the vine — a white tulle peeked out like the frothy crest of a wave in a sea of throwaways,” she wrote in her book, adding that she “thought Sarah Jessica would be able to relate to this crazy skirt because of her background as a ballet dancer.”

