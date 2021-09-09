Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Her 3 Children as They Head Back to School

sjp son

Sarah Jessica Parker's kids are heading back to the classroom.

On Thursday, the Sex and the City star, 56, marked the occasion by posting rare photos of her 12-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell and 18-year-old son James Wilkie as they walked toward their respective schools.

The mom of three, who shares her kids with husband Matthew Broderick, 59, posted separate photos of her children to Instagram, featuring Tabitha and Marion walking with matching backpacks and James sporting a pair of gray sweatpants and a dark t-shirt.

"In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," Parker begins. "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less."

"So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ," she concludes the post.

Back in June, Parker shared similar photos of her twins on their last day of sixth grade.

"So long to 6th grade. Hello to our rising 7th graders," she captioned the shots. "Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humor, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!"

The actress concluded her post with a sweet message to her girls, writing, "Sisters, take the battery out of your alarm clock! Happy summer! X, SJ."

Parker recently celebrated another academic milestone when her son James graduated from high school.

"May 27th, 2021 High School Graduation. And all that it means," the two-time Emmy winner wrote on her Instagram last month as she shared photos from the teen's commencement ceremony.

"'Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby," Parker added alongside the pictures, which showed her son in line with his peers while wearing the traditional cap and gown. "Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."