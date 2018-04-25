Sarah Jessica Parker says there is no catfight with SATC co-star Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker has said there is “no catfight” between her and Sex And The City co-star Kim Cattrall.

There have long been rumours of a rift and speculation was fuelled last year when Cattrall was quoted as saying the cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down a third spin-off movie.

Cattrall also later criticised Parker for reaching out when her brother Christopher Cattrall died, writing on Instagram: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time Sarah Jessica Parker.”

However, Parker has now told Vulture there is no catfight and that she respects Cattrall’s decision not to do a third film.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” said the star.

“I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.

“I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.”

Parker, 53, said she had always held Cattrall’s work “in high regard”.

“If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it,” said the actress, who played sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw.

“That’s the only thing I’ve ever said about it, you know?”

The show about four women and their love lives ran from 1998 to 2004 and sparked two spin-off films.

Many fans had hoped to see a third movie and Parker said she was disappointed it would not be made.

She continued: “But, no, there is no catfight, there never has been a catfight.

“I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I.

“And I spent time with all of the women on the set. People need to recall that it wasn’t just two women on the set fighting because that just never happened.”

She said she did not want the reports and rumours to affect Sex And The City’s legacy.

She said: “We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.”