Sarah Jessica Parker says she hasn't spoken to Chris Noth since sexual assault scandal

It's been five months since Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault, allegations he vehemently denied. But that wasn't enough to salvage his relationship with longtime co-star and friend, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Shortly after the December premiere of And Just Like That... two women publicly claimed Noth sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. A third came forward and accused Noth of assault in 2010, and other actresses accused him of inappropriate behavior. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker was asked what her reaction was as a producer.

"I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it, but I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer. I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just …" the 57-year-old actress trailed off.

When asked if she's spoken to Noth, 67, since the allegations surfaced, she replied, "No."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on set for a photo shoot in 2008. (Photo: James Devaney/WireImage)

Parker, who worked with Noth since Sex and the City premiered in 1998, has yet to really speak about the situation. Four days after accusations surfaced, she issued a joint statement with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," the trio said.

Noth's time on the And Just Like That... was already up when the women came forward, as his character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the first episode. His career took a hit, though, as his Peloton ad was dropped and he was written off from the CBS show The Equalizer.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth told Yahoo Entertainment. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Noth has kept a low-profile in the wake of the scandal, except for the occasional post on social media.