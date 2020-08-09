'We were supposed to get married today': Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wear Mr. and Mrs. face masks after postponing wedding due to pandemic

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams (pictured in 2018) planned to get married on Aug. 8. (Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Saturday was a nice day for a white wedding — but thanks to the pandemic, lovebirds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams had to settle for the next best thing.

The former Modern Family star and her fiancé, best known for competing on The Bachelorette and serving as the resident bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, were forced to cancel their Aug. 8 wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to restrictions on large gatherings, the actress has had two kidney transplants as a result of her lifetime battle with kidney dysplasia, which, as she noted on the March 18 episode of Brad Goreski’s Brad Behavior podcast, makes her “obviously immunocompromised.”

But while the couple is staying in and staying safe, they couldn’t let their intended wedding date go by without some sort of celebration. And so they donned their finest white apparel — a button-down and khakis for him, sash-tie trousers, a frilly lace crop top and a sun hat adorned with a bridal veil for her — and took a loved-up photo shoot at an unidentified winery.

“A couple, a pandemic and a postponed wedding: a series,” the 29-year-old bride-to-be wrote. “We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine.”

Adams, 36, shared more photos from the shoot, joking, “We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool.”

And on Hyland’s Instagram Stories, the future husband and wife posed in Mr. and Mrs. face masks, imploring fans to “wear a damn mask.”

The couple wore Mr. and Mrs. face masks after postponing their wedding.

The couple received well wishes from famous friends including Brandi Cyrus, Justin Mikita (husband of Hyland’s former co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz and Michelle Trachtenberg, who had nothing but praise for Hyland’s unique veil, which was embroidered with “Bride to Be.”

“You invented a sun hat with a wedding veil,” the former Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress commented. “Well I guess you won COVID.”

Hyland is taking her dashed wedding plans in stride. In previous Instagram posts, she’s acknowledged that “2020 has not gone the way we thought it would,” and floated the idea of a City Hall wedding,

“One day we’ll get married, but for now I’ll take eating junk food and Netflix all day every day,” she wrote in a July 7 post marking one year since she and Adams got engaged.

