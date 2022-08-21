A Bunch Of The "Modern Family" Cast Attended Sarah Hyland's Wedding To Wells Adams, And The Photos Are Really Sweet
Here's everything to know about 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland and 'Bachelorette' alum Wells Adams' relationship timeline, including Sunstone Winery wedding.
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams
Vergara attended Hyland's wedding along with other members of the 'Modern Family' cast.
After postponing their wedding due to the pandemic, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have officially tied the knot. Scroll on for marriage details.
The "Modern Family" alum and former "Bachelorette" contestant said “I do” during a ceremony Saturday, according to a press release from Vera Wang.
Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen reunited to celebrate their "Modern Family" co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams.
'Modern Family' alum Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang gowns during her wedding to 'Bachelorette' star Wells Adams at a winery near Santa Barbara.
Her Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara documented the whole thing.
