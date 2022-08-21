A Bunch Of The "Modern Family" Cast Attended Sarah Hyland's Wedding To Wells Adams, And The Photos Are Really Sweet

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have finally tied the knot!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

If you recall, the Modern Family star and the Bachelor alum got engaged back in 2019 after two years of dating — but unfortunately, had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah has long been candid about taking extra precautions during the pandemic as she is immunocompromised due to her history with kidney dysplasia.

Gabriel Olsen / Stringer / Getty Images

Wells even joked earlier this year, "If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Well, no need for Vegas — because the two got married this weekend! While we don't have any pics of the bride and groom just yet, we do have some snapshots of what the celebration was like courtesy of Sarah's Modern Family family.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Yup, Sofia Vergara was in attendance at the California vineyard:

Sofia Vergara's Instagram stories
Sofia Vergara / Via Instagram: @sofiavergara

As was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin Mikita:

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Sofia Vergara / Via Instagram: @sofiavergara

Nolan Gould, who played Luke in the show, was also there:

Sofia Vergara and Nolan Gould
Sofia Vergara / Via Instagram: @sofiavergara

As was (on-screen) mom Julie Bowen:

&quot;Modern Family&quot; castmembers
Sofia Vergara / Via Instagram: @sofiavergara

All in all, there were drinks:

A photobooth:

And a stunning cake:

A wedding cake
Sofia Vergara / Via Instagram: @sofiavergara

Congrats to Sarah and Wells!!!

