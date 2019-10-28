    Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their Love With Fun Engagement Party: Pics!

    Zach Seemayer‍
    The cute couple threw a lavish party over the weekend to commemorate their own love story.

    Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams couldn't be more excited to be engaged.

    The happy couple celebrated their love with a special engagement party on Saturday, where all their closest friends and family turned out to bask in their adorable romance.

    The Modern Family actress and her future husband -- along with many of their famous guests -- took to Instagram to commemorate the festivities, and give fans an inside look at their special party.

    "Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged," Hyland captioned a playful pair of snapshots showing her and her fiance toasting to their future with some cocktails. "So Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila."

    Meanwhile, Adams shared a loving snapshot of his own, which showed off his bride-to-be's stunning ivory white gown (as he playfully makes a goofy face in what would otherwise be a perfectly lovely couple's pic).

    "I mean, who wouldn’t want to marry me?" Adams captioned the funny photo.


    Throughout the day, Hyland shared some of her friends' photos as well, re-posting pics and videos taken by guests to her Instagram story.

    One of the fun games from the big event came when she and Adams took a pop quiz to see who knew more about their own relationship, and apparently they both passed (but had some differences of opinion).

    She also posted for group photos with some of her closest friends, including her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as actresses Chloe Bridges and Debby Ryan.

    The lavish party comes just a few weeks after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary with some super cute messages of love and devotion.

    Check out the video below for more on the pair's road to the altar.

