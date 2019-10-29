Sarah Hyland and the Modern Family Cast Wish Nolan Gould a Happy 21st Birthday

The Dunphy kids are celebrating!

Sarah Hyland wished her Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould a happy 21st birthday on Monday with a throwback photo of the on-screen siblings wearing Halloween costumes.

“My baby Nonobear is 21 today,” the actress, 28, captioned the photo. “Now I get to have a drunk Nonobear. I love you @nolangould !!!! Happy birthday!!!!!! 🥂”

Hyland continued the birthday tribute on her Instagram Story by sharing a post she had shared three years ago when Gould turned 18.

In that picture, the pair, who play Haley and Luke Dunphy, wore the same outfits, and the Wedding Year star captioned the post, “Happy 18th Birthday @nolangouldofficial!!!!! You’re officially a grown up even though you’ve acted as one for the past 8 years….. other than the pranks… and fart jokes… but still. 😘😘”

Hyland wasn’t the only one to wish Gould a happy birthday from the Modern Family cast.

Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, also expressed her love for her “fake brother” on his big day.

“On this day 21 years ago, my future fake brother turned real brother & best friend was born,” Winter, 21, said in her caption.

“I feel grateful and lucky every single day that I have you in my life❤️ We’ve gone through almost every weird and awkward stage in our young lives together, and there’s no one else I’d rather have done that with,” she continued. “You’ve always been here for me and I will ALWAYS be here for you.”

“It’s really special & rare to have a connection like ours in this industry/life so I just feel grateful for you!!!” Winter added.

“Thanks for being the best 🙂 Also…I can’t believe we’re both 21 considering it feels like just yesterday we were babies 😰 Now let’s go have a white claw and do an escape room and get you the spiciest thing on the menu at our fav Indian restaurant —💗little big sister”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson also got in on the celebrations, writing on Instagram, “Happy 21st to my fake nephew and real friend @nolangould! You’ve always been 21 in spirit. ❤️ you!”

Julie Bowen, who plays the Dunphy kids’ mom Claire on the show, shared an adorable throwback photo, presumably of the series’ first season, of Gould on Instagram, writing, “@nolangould HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I’ve loved you since you were this big…..”

Modern Family is currently in its eleventh and final season, and airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.