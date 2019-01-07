Sarah Hyland Gives Health Update After Receiving Second Kidney Transplant (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland is offering fans some insight on her health after undergoing a kidney transplant.



ET spoke with the Modern Family actress at W Magazine’s party in Los Angeles, celebrating their Best Performances Issue, where she discussed how her overall lifestyle has improved after the procedure to replace a kidney her body was rejecting.

“I’m doing really really well,” she shared at the historic Chateau Marmont, before mentioning her longtime romance with fellow actor Wells Adams. “I just came back from Mexico and that was really, really nice. The good thing about being stable, health-wise, and having an amazing significant other is that now I’m able to travel more… The last time I took a vacation before this year I was 24. I just turned 28, so I’ve just been either working on my health or working nonstop, so it's really good to be able to do something like that now.”

Hyland first revealed that she had to undergo the transplant in the December issue of Self magazine. The procedure is actually her second transplant after she received a new kidney in 2012, when she was just 21. However, in 2016, her body began to struggle with the new organ, causing fever, fatigue and infections.



“We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney,” Hyland explained to the publication. “Christmas break, New Year's, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital.”



Ultimately, Hyland received the new kidney from her younger brother, Ian. The transplant took place in May of 2017.



“I’m about as stubborn as Sarah once I’ve made up my mind,” her 23-year-old brother told the magazine. “I probably would have insisted on donating even if I wasn’t a match.” Based on her update, it thankfully sounds like it is!



Back at the W Magazine party, Hyland also discussed her Modern Family character, Haley's, recent revelation that she’s pregnant and how far the series went to help convincingly show her character’s pregnancy.



“Yeah, it's weird especially because… I have not just one of those padded-type bellies that are weighted but an actual prosthetic that we had that looks, like, actually my belly button,” she explained. “They took, like, pictures of my skin tone and, like, matched all of this stuff to my belly, I think everything down to, like, a freckle here.”



Now that is attention to detail!



