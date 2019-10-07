Sarah Hyland Documents Emergency Room Visit as Fiancé Wells Adams Stays by Her Side

Sarah Hyland is getting plenty of support from her fiancé Wells Adams.

Without giving any information about her health, the Modern Family actress, who has a chronic kidney condition, documented her time in the hospital on Sunday on her Instagram Story.

In the first post, a black and white selfie, the actress, 29, joked about trying to make the experience more glamorous.

“ER but make it fashion,” she wrote alongside an image of herself in her hospital bed.

Other posts also featured Adams, as the pair tried out a new Instagram filter, which covers your face with pink dollar signs — and also makes your lips look enlarged.

“Oh my gosh look at you, you’re an Instagram model now,” Hyland tells the Bachelor in Paradise bartender.

Disagreeing, he replied, “Looks like I got punched in the face.”

Hyland has been very open in the past about her health struggles.

Hyland, who was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don’t fully develop in the womb, had her first kidney transplant surgery in 2012, when she was 21. However, four years later, she discovered the kidney, which was donated by her father, was failing.