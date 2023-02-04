Sarah Herron Shares Moving Message About Postpartum After Son's Death at 24 Weeks

Alexis Jones
·3 min read

Sarah Herron is opening up about the realities of postpartum after losing her son.

The Bachelor alum, 36, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in an adult diaper one week after the death of her son Oliver Brown, who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant.

"TW - Postpartum after pregnancy loss is still postpartum. I hadn't gotten to the chapters on perinatal care yet or lactation support. I jumped from second trimester to fourth trimester overnight," Herron began.

She detailed the many things she didn't know she would still need, as well as not expecting her breast milk to come in and having to learn to pump.

"But suddenly my days that should be spent sampling belly oils and rubbing my bump are spent taking a crash course in postpartum relief through streaming tears," she continued.

She added, "I don't want relief, I want my baby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoPtxYhLtt6/. Sarah Herron/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoPtxYhLtt6/. Sarah Herron/Instagram

Sarah Herron/Instagram

RELATED: Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'

"Since coming home without Oliver, everything has been a haunting reminder of what was supposed to be, and what I now must face without him here," Herron wrote. "There is simply no way to prepare yourself for the subtle inconveniences of pregnancy that can suddenly, without warning, vanish."

She noted how unprepared she feels to now be able to "zip your winter coat, or reach down to tie your shoes again" as well as rolling "onto your belly in the middle of the night."

"And worst of all, catching your new reflection each day and no longer seeing a bump," she added.

"The things that were "off limits" during pregnancy are suddenly allowed again and it feels jarringly wrong," she continued.

Herron said the "things I longed for during pregnancy" like a turkey sandwich and a glass of wine "feels like deep abandonment of my baby.

"And the things I loved during pregnancy; like berries (so many berries!) feels like cheating," she added.

RELATED: Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'

Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'
Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'

Sarah Herron/Instagram

Continuing: "I never prepared for this, and no mother should have to. I understand why no doctor or book briefs you on the possibility of this torture [and] I don't have a positive way to wrap this post up. It's probably the second to the saddest thing I've ever shared."

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story Friday, Herron explained the photo was from a week ago as she continued to grapple with the death of her son.

"It's been one week. This was on our last morning all sitting together," she wrote. "It was the last morning that I got to soak in his big somersaults and hiccups. I want to go back. I'd give anything to go back to last Friday morning."

She added, "We miss and love you, baby boy."

Recommended Stories

  • How video game music got to the Grammys

    STORY: For the first time in Grammys history, music from video games will be its own category.This is one of the nominees.It’s the soundtrack from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnorok.Stephanie Economu is the composer behind it. "I think we all know how big that impact is but having the recognition of like an institution like the Grammys or other big things like that just show validation, that what we're doing is important, that it's reaching wide audiences and that we have a big part in affecting and shaping the musical landscape of, you know, our societies." But why has it taken so long for video game music to get recognition - and why are they getting it now?Technically, video game soundtracks have been eligible for a Grammy since 1999.They could get one as a "Best Score Soundtrack for Film Television and Other Media" category - but composers say being tossed under "other media" put the genre in an overlooked, miscellaneous category.Only one score has been nominated before - and it was the "Baba Yetu" theme for "Civilization IV".Christopher Tin is the composer behind that. He's been nominated for another Grammy this year - for the music in "Old World"."We still have a little ways to go. Especially as more and more classical organizations are starting to discover there's a rabid fan base for a lot of game music and truly, video games is one of the last areas where big, lush orchestral scores are being written these days."The boost in recognition for these soundtracks might just be a reflection of the overall growth of the global games market.In 2022 it generated total revenues of over $184 billion, and analysts say it's expected to reach $211 billion by 2025.The industry also flourished during the pandemic, when people turned to digital entertainment during lockdowns."It's just amazing that someone as big as the Grammys have actually taken note and thought, you know, we really need to support this industry."Richard Jacques has also been nominated for his score in "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy"."Especially as the quality is so good right now, I think people used to maybe look down on it 20 years ago wondering what we do in games and of course, not everyone's a video gamer themselves but a lot of people love the music even if they don't play the game and so I think as an industry, we've shown that there's great artistry and there's fantastic music being composed for video games."Game music is also breaking ground through technological innovation.They're being experienced through immersive video game concerts, augmented or virtual reality and even eye-tracking technology.ECONOMU: "In the last decade, games have become incredible and have immersed so deeply so many audiences, and been a really interesting narrative form of storytelling, where people can live in these stories and these characters for a long time and so the impact is really really great. So it's only natural that now we're seeing these video games adapted into TV and films and things like that. It has this really big ripple effect into all these other forms of media."

  • Superman & Lois to Continue Despite Recent DC Drama Cancellations

    With all the changes occurring as the DC Universe is retooled, it’s fair for fans to be worried that their favorite existing shows may go the way of Doom Patrol and Titans. At a recent event, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that The CW’s Superman & Lois will continue for the […] The post Superman & Lois to Continue Despite Recent DC Drama Cancellations appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.

  • Sarah Herron Shares Photo of 'Last Morning' She Was Pregnant with Late Son: 'I Want to Go Back'

    Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown announced Wednesday that their son Oliver died after being born at 24 weeks

  • Old Lowcountry ways sink their teeth into Murdaugh murder alibi | Opinion

    The real Lowcountry hit center stage this week and blew a hole in the defense’s case

  • Joey Lawrence says the late Anne Heche was 'an amazing light' in his new movie 'Frankie Meets Jack'

    Lawrence and wife Samantha Cope co-starred with Heche in a new Tubi rom-com.

  • Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'

    The former motocross star had the catheter fitted last month to fight an infection

  • Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby

    Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child in February 2021

  • Doja Cat On Why She Likes Arguing With Trolls Online: 'I'm A Messy B***h'

    Doja Cat On Why She Likes Arguing With Trolls Online: 'I'm A Messy B***h'

  • Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s New Photo of Their Son Parker Shows He’s Already Taking After His Father in This Adorable Way

    While Drew Scott and Linda Phan like to keep their family life on the more private side, it hasn’t stopped them from filling fans in on the big moments with their son Parker, including how big he’s gotten at only nine months old! On Feb 3, Scott uploaded a photo of him, Phan, and their […]

  • 18 "Normal" Things In Our Society That Are Actually, Pretty Weird, Cruel, Damaging, Etc.

    "Only doing nice things for clout. I’m looking at all the influencers who film themselves giving food, blankets, money, etc., to homeless people. Tell me they’d do that if there wasn’t a camera filming them."