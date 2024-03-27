Sara Gilbert Reveals Favorite 'The Conners' Episodes
In celebration of the upcoming 100th episode of "The Conners," star Sara Gilbert reflects on what has made the show so popular for so long, and shares some of her favorite episodes of the series, including the "wildly uncomfortable" and hilarious time she had to do a sexy dance for her TV husband Jay R. Ferguson in season five. Sara also dishes on her love of photography, and bonds with Kelly over their obsession with interior design.