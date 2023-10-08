Sara Evans inducted as latest member of the Grand Ole Opry

Three hours before award-winning country singer-songwriter Sara Evans became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 7, what seemed to be two dozen Missourians or related individuals took to a backstage podium in Studio A on Opryland Drive for a family portrait.

For the "Suds In The Bucket" vocalist, the moment was as much a pinnacle of her nearly lifelong country music career as it was a celebration of how well she had done the work of not ever sacrificing one family member's pride in her humanity or belief in her creativity or self-worth in pursuit of mainstream music industry stardom.

"It's rare to see a childhood dream reach fruition [in this manner]. I went from being a little girl in Missouri performing songs with lyrics I didn't understand with my two brothers and older musicians in small, strange bars to God finding the perfect time for me to ride the wave of where my career and life are right now."

Inducted by Opry member Crystal Gayle on Saturday night during the event's 98th anniversary weekend, Evans stated, "I want to thank the Opry for asking me to become a member because this is a country artist's dream come true [that] I have been dreaming about this my entire life," she stated to a capacity crowd.

Evans was surprised with an Opry invitation by the Opry's longest-serving member, Bill Anderson, at her sold-out concert in August at the Ryman Auditorium, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of her album "Restless."

After performing on the Opry for over two decades, Evans offered that she had "often cried" about not having yet been inducted. She described performing on the program as always "a special honor," but paled by comparison to her Saturday afternoon arrival at the Opry and receiving a floral arrangement from (now fellow Opry member) Carrie Underwood.

Though both an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award-winning performer, the "frustration" Evans felt about not seeing her portrait in the Opry's "Women of Country" dressing room revealed membership in one of the genre's most vaunted unbroken familial circles haunted her.

"When I'm dead and gone, I want people to recall my legacy as people think about Loretta or Tammy Wynette.

In a press conference before her official induction, Evans was frequently moved to tears by the occasion.

The "Born To Fly" vocalist recalled the inspiration of now fellow Opry member Vince Gill, plus a quintet of female country stars -- Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Lorrie Morgan and Dolly Parton -- for creating a legendary path for her to follow. She also told the story of how songwriter Harlan Howard ("Why Not Me" for The Judds, among many in a hall of fame career) exclaimed to then Sony Music Nashville A&R Renee Bell that Sony/RCA Records Nashville chief (and now Country Music Hall of Famer) Joe Galante needed to meet Evans.

However, the two dozen people in any room who are always spiritually closest to Evans inspired her the most.

"I'm all about my family. They've always offered me so much safety and security along my creative journey. From my siblings to both sets of my grandparents, I've been surrounded by love," stated the performer.

When asked what filled her most with gratitude, she had her eyes and hopes steadfastly focused on a bright present and future.

"I've put my stamp in country music for eternity and I'm starting to record a new record that might offer me another hit. It can't get any better than this."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Sara Evans inducted as latest member of the Grand Ole Opry