Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Hit Her with His Car

Sara Evans attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Sara Evans' estranged husband Harry "Jay" Barker has been arrested after attempting to hit the country singer with his car in Nashville on Saturday.

Barker, 49, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per his arrest report, following the early morning incident.

The former NFL player was placed on a 12-hour domestic violence hold at Davidson County Jail in Tennessee, and his bond was set at $10,000, according to the arrest report. He was released on bond around 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Evans and Barker, who were married in 2008, are currently separated, according to an affidavit obtained by WIAT.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's L.A. Home Burglarized with $1 Million in Jewelry Stolen

The alleged incident occurred after Evans, 50, left a party at a neighbor's house on Norwood Drive in Nashville, per the report. The singer had hitched a ride with a friend and was passing her driveway when she spotted Barker parked there.

Jay Barker and Sara Evans attend the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Evans then saw Barker "backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed," WIAT reports. Barker allegedly fled before Evans was able to contact police, who arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. local time.

The affidavit says Barker eventually returned to the scene, where he spoke with officers and was ultimately arrested, per WIAT.

Prior to Barker's arrest, Evans and a witness informed police that they believed Barker was intentionally attempting to hit the car they were riding in, according to the report.

Sara Evans

Larry Marano/Shutterstock Sara Evans

Evans is a CMA winner with multiple No. 1 country songs — including "Born to Fly," "A Little Bit Stronger," "No Place That Far," "Suds in the Bucket," and "A Real Fine Place to Start."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Story continues

Barker is currently a co-host on the 100.9 FM. radio show, "The Jay Barker Show," which has aired since 2018. He previously hosted a radio show on WJOX in Birmingham, Ala., with former Auburn placekicker Al Del Greco.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Barker attempted to make himself a career as a football player. The Alabama alum was drafted by the Packers in 1995 and joined the New England Patriots later that year after failing to make the Green Bay team.

Despite his efforts, Barker did not play in a single NFL game in two years with the league. He played three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League beginning in 1998 and joined the XFL's Birmingham Thunderbolt for one year in 2001.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Junior Siavii Found Dead in Prison as He Awaited Trial for Various Charges

Evans and Barker tied the knot two years after the country singer filed for divorce from her first husband Craig Schelske after about 13 years of marriage.

Evans shares three children with Schelske — Avery Jack, 22, Olivia Margaret, 18, and Audrey Elizabeth, 17 — but did not have children with Barker.

Barker is due back in court on March 22, per his arrest records.