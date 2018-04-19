Saoirse Ronan-Margot Robbie’s ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ Pushed Back to December

Focus Features has moved its awards-season contender “Mary, Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, back five weeks from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.

Ronan is starring in the title role opposite Robbie as Elizabeth I. Josie Rourke is making her feature directorial debut on the movie, directing from a script by Beau Willimon. The project is based on John Guy’s biography “My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots.”

Producers are Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward. The trio all received best picture Academy Award nominations for “Les Misérables.” Other cast members include Guy Pearce, David Tennant, Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”), Joe Alwyn, Martin Compston, and Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”).

The story is set during the 16th century when Mary Stuart became Queen of France at 16, was widowed two years later, and returned to her native Scotland to reclaim her throne.

Hal Wallis produced “Mary, Queen of Scots” in 1971 for Universal with Vanessa Redgrave and Glenda Jackson in the leads. Redgrave received an Academy Award nomination for actress in a leading role and the film took noms for art direction-set decoration, costume design, music, original dramatic score, and sound.

Robbie earned an Academy Award nomination for “I, Tonya.” Ronan earned Academy Award nominations for “Lady Bird,” “Brooklyn,” and Focus and Working Title’s “Atonement.”

