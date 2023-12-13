Santa visits Erie

Volunteers and children visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Erie Post 3925, Veterans of Foreign Wars, following a parade Saturday morning through Erie. Volunteers wore reindeer shirts made by Jackie Jagielski, a member of the auxiliary. The parade featured majorettes from Mason High School, delegations from Erie Presbyterian Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church and units from the Erie, Luna Pier and Morin Point Volunteer Fire Departments. Members of the auxiliary, headed by President Dan Dusseau, welcomed an estimated 150 children who met with Santa at the VFW hall and received a toy donated through the Toys for Tots campaign.