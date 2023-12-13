Santa visits Erie

Recommended Stories
- LifestyleYahoo Life
It never occurred to me that I wouldn't 'do Santa' — until I had kids
Why this mom includes Santa in her family's Christmas traditions — and why experts say it's OK if you don't.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Trending gift ideas for 2023: What everyone else is Googling
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Former Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin commits to Memphis after arrest, dismissal
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
- LifestyleYahoo Life
Gifts, Santa and holiday burnout: The parents' guide to Christmas
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Inter Miami to play in Saudi Arabia, setting up Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo clash
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants game tonight
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Walmart's got deals for everyone on your list — score a Michael Kors bag for 80% off and a 65-inch smart TV for $298
The sales just keep coming! You'll also find $18 earbuds, a bestselling Ninja air fryer discounted by $20 and more.
- LifestyleAutoblog
2024 Ford Maverick Review: Little truck still without peer and easy to love
Full lineup review of the Maverick compact truck, including prices, mpg, safety, features and interior space.
- BusinessYahoo Finance
Americans would love to see stocks in Santa's bag this year
With markets on a roll in recent months, a new Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll revealed a big appetite for the gift of stocks or other investments.
- SportsYahoo Sports
Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game tonight on NBC
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.