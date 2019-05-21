Sansa Stark Is Vaping In Behind-The-Scenes 'Game Of Thrones' Photo

Kiki: I've been a member of the Shanghai Chamber for over 15 years. I talk to my fellow member at events and workshops. What America needs to realize is this discrimination and harassment of MNCs in China is not new. It's been that way since day one. In the past few years they have been ratcheting up the pressure. The Chinese government has thousands of ways to disrupt your business. From surprise audits to restricting the scope of your business license to having employees steal your trade secrets and sell them to Chinese State Owned Enterprises. Everything goes in this market. I think most business in China agree with Trump that there needs to be a harder line taken to ensure fair trade. I think many of us disagree with his methods. 1. He should have created a coalition with other countries to try to crack China. Doing it alone is an advantage to Germany and Japan. They are happy to come in and take over when US companies are blocked. Airbus will gladly sell them airplanes. 2. Use regulatory means to restrict Chinese companies. This is how most of Asia does it. Yes there are tariffs but the real barriers are the regulations. Like no foreign kid’s TV shows between 6am-9pm (to protect Chinese culture) or having it take 1 month to clear lobster through customs (the lobster die). Tariffs are a blunt instrument and will only lead to retaliation. Blocking Google, FB and Twitter. Create regulations to keep China out of the USA. 3. How about a “security” tax on all Chinese students coming to study in the US. I’d say it cost at least $25k per student to do a thorough background check and then make sure they don’t steal during their stay. Chinese parents will pay the money and we can enjoy the extra income. There are almost 400,000 Chinese in our universities and more and more in our middle and high schools. Add 10 billion dollars to the Federal budget. 4. Mirror Chinese VAT and tariffs on all Chinese imports. It’s hard for China to argue against that 5. Give USA companies tax credits to bring jobs back from China. 6. Create a better environment for US companies in USA. China has 2 sets of rules for governing businesses. Chinese companies enjoy many advantages over MNCs. I would only do this to countries that don’t trade fairly. We want to encourage foreigners to invest in the USA. 7. Lastly, negotiate and discuss trade in private. Threating China right before the trade meetings gives them no room to make concessions. Does Trump think Xi can lose face in front of the whole world? I’ve never read Art of the Deal but seems he knows little about negotiation business in China.