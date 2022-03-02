Sandra Lee Undergoes Hysterectomy 7 Years After Surviving Breast Cancer: 'All Sorts of Emotions'

Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee is out of surgery after undergoing a complete hysterectomy Tuesday.

The chef's representative tells PEOPLE that Lee's "surgery was a success and she's resting comfortably" following the procedure.

The star initially shared she was having surgery Tuesday in a social media post shortly before the operation, in a lengthy and emotional caption alongside a smiling selfie.

The procedure comes seven years after Lee underwent a double mastectomy, which resulted in an infection that initially put off reconstruction surgery.

"Soooooo this is happening! Several years ago I was supposed to have quite an intense surgery. It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit. Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same," Lee wrote in the caption to her Instagram post on Tuesday.

"My mind immediately thought of a conversation I had years ago with a friend who sat me down for a much needed talk about considering a complete hysterectomy. But after all of the issues I had experienced with my breast cancer surgery, the last thing I wanted to do was have another major operation- so I didn't!" she continued.

"Over the last few years I have watched and admired the grace of other women who went public with their own health decision while I sat on the sidelines in awe and with a bit of fear," the Food Network star added.

"I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn't had the courage to get this final stage done until now," she also wrote. "So while you're reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do. It'll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won't be any more halo of worry hanging over my head."

Lee went on to write that her boyfriend, "sweet Ben" Youcef, was at her side and "will be taking a little time off work to stay home" to help care for her during recovery.

"I am filled with all sorts of emotions. I am scared but also happy to be getting this done," Lee wrote toward the end of her message.

"Hopefully this will encourage anyone who needs to get a concerning procedure done to take the opportunity now so you can live as happy and healthy as possible. We must all live our best lives every day and in every way. With that I send you all the love in the world, your well wishes and prayers are appreciated more than you know."

Lee underwent a double mastectomy in May 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in March of that year.

In August 2015, Lee was rushed to the hospital with an infection following the mastectomy, for which she was treated with antibiotics. "She has tried hard to avoid surgery, but with no luck," her rep said at the time. "She just wants to finish this part of her life and be healthy and well. She would like to fast forward to the future."

In a Facebook message to fans at the time, Lee said: "I did my very best to avoid this (when I tell you I did everything, I mean everything – modern, Eastern and holistic) but infection is an incredible monster."

"I am a long way from where I was and a long way from where I need to be, but at this point I understand that right now I just need to complete this unexpected phase of a tough journey."

In January 2020, the celebrity chef and lifestyle expert started on a series of surgeries to reconstruct her breasts.