Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.

Bullock announced in 2010 that she adopted Louis when he was 3½ months old and she is also mom to daughter Laila, 8, whom she welcomed via adoption in 2015.

"To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," Bullock, whose latest movie The Unforgivable is out Dec. 10, explains. "And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies."

"It's the mother-child dynamic," Willow adds. "There is no color."

"Maybe one day that will go away," the Blind Side star replies. "Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."

The mom of two opened up to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month about her relationship with her kids and watching them grow over the years.

"I'm just the mom," she said of how her kids view her. "When I'm gone, I'm missed, when I'm there, I'm annoying, and that's exactly the way it should be."

When asked if her kids think she's cool, the Speed star immediately answered, "No, not at all. Not unless I bring home some kind of treat. Last night I came home with donuts. I was so incredibly cool at that moment!"

"I love who they are," she continued. "Every day I get to see who they are. I am one of the lucky individuals that gets to be around my children all the time and see who they get to grow up and be. And who they're growing up to be, I couldn't be more proud of."

Tune in for an all-new episode of Red Table Talk Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.