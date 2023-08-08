Sandra Bullock's sister praises actress for being an 'amazing' caregiver in partner Bryan Randall's final days

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall arrive at Oceans 8 World Premiere in New York. (Credit: Jackson Lee)

Sandra Bullock's sister is praising the actress for being an "amazing" caregiver to her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who died over the weekend after a private, three-year battle with ALS.

Gesine Bullock-Prado shared a snapshot of the photographer and said that while the neurodegenerative disease was "cruel," she takes comfort in knowing "Bry" had "the best of caretakers," leading with her actress sister, at the end of his life.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote on social media. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Her post included links to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Randall's family announced Monday that he "passed away peacefully" on Saturday at age 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the statement said. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also know known as ALS and Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic. The disease causes loss of muscle control and gets worse over time.

Story continues

Bullock met Randall when he photographed her son Louis's 5th birthday party in 2015. She kept the romance out of the spotlight, after her marriage to Jesse James was anything but. Bullock — who is also mom to daughter Laila, 10 — called him the love of her life on Red Table Talk in 2021.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," she said. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

She said that while they weren't going to marry, she said, her commitment was strong.

"So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother," she said. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Randall started out as a model before becoming a photographer. He and Bullock started dating shortly after they met at Louis's party (Louis is now 13) — and he supported her soon after when she adopted Laila. He also loved fishing, noted not just by Bullock-Prado but Lost actor Josh Holloway, who called him his "fishing buddy" in another tribute.