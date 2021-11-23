Sandra Bullock on Keanu Reeves dating rumors

Sandra Bullock never dated Keanu Reeves, but they have had a lasting friendship with benefits — but PG ones like Champagne and truffle deliveries (for her) and on-demand manicure services (for him).

In Esquire's new profile on the 57-year-old Matrix actor, his Speed co-star helped pull back the curtain, divulging just a little about the still largely mysterious leading man — and their lasting friendship.

For starters, while their on-screen chemistry was undeniable in the 1994 film, when asked if they dated, she said, "Nope."

She went on to say it would have ruined their friendship, which blossomed after their successful first movie collaboration.

“But who knows?" she said. "Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know."

Bullock and Reeves at the 2006 Oscars. (Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Bullock, 57, continued, "But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Bullock called Reeves "a listener" and shared an example of that. She pointed back to 1995 — the year after Speed came out. They had become friends and would hang out, noting they had the same publicist and friends in common. During a long conversation touching on many topics, someone mentioned Champagne and truffles. She said she never had them, and then the topic changed to something else.

Fast-forward to a few days later. She was in the living room of her first house painting her nails with a girlfriend. She heard an engine — and it turned out to be Reeves rolling up on his motorcycle. He arrived the door holding flowers, Champagne and truffles.

“'I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'” she recalled him saying.

She poured the bubbly and broke open the truffles for their impromptu hangout. She even painted his nails — black, like her own. After a little bit, he left — for a date.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock at Spike TV's Guys Choice 2014. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Spike TV)

“That’s what I mean that it drives you crazy,” Bullock said. “When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response.”

She asked, “How many people do you know like that?”

Bullock and Reeves went on to co-star in 2006's The Lake House — and she's hopeful that they'll work together again.

“I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die," she said. "Just laugh with him. He’s funny. We can be 75 — it’ll be even better then, like an old-people Cocoon thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It’ll be the bookend of Speed! We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”

Bullock, who is a mom of two, has been in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. She's had other famous boyfriends through the years (Ryan Gosling, Matthew McConaughey) and was engaged to Tate Donovan and married (disastrously) to Jesse James. For his part, Reeves has been in a longtime romance with artist Alexandra Grant. He lost previous partner Jennifer Syme in 2001.