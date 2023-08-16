Sandra Bullock Defended By 'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Drama

Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against the family who took him into their home when he was a homeless teenager. The suit alleges the Tuohy's did not legally adopt him, as we are led to believe from "The Blind Side" and instead allegedly tricked him into making them his conservators for their own financial gain. Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy called the lawsuit "hurtful and absurd." Amid the drama, some online users called for Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy in the 2009 film, to return the Oscar she won for the role, but Quinton Aaron said that's just wrong. "Sandra did nothing wrong. That's my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now," he told the New York post, referencing the recent death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall. "I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her."

