Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe on 'The Lost City'

- Miss Sage, I enjoyed your book about The Lost City. And I believe you're the one who can help me find its treasure.

ETHAN ALTER: Sandra, as I understand it, your daughter and Channing's daughter had a bit of a run-in at school before this whole project started. Are they better friends now?

SANDRA BULLOCK: They were four and five when this went down-- very strong, A-type, bullheaded-- don't know where she gets that-- young women who were trying to take each other out on a daily basis. But what that turned into was just a major love fest.

Chan and I decided-- we did this film so we could live across from each other and just have an extended play date. It was like a month of-- it was summer love for the two of them.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: Yeah.

SANDRA BULLOCK: And it was pretty amazing.

ETHAN ALTER: Dan, I don't know if either of them are Harry Potter fans. But when they met you, did they ask you to summon a Patronus or do any magic?

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: They asked me for some pizza. Yeah, we had ordered pizza to the restaurant. We got it delivered from outside. And then we became aware that, like, there was a table of kids, Sandra's kids-- and I'm not sure if Everly was there-- but kids at the next table who did not have pizza. And then we were, like-- felt bad at the fact that we were just, like, shoveling pizza in our faces in front of a bunch of kids who didn't have any. So we were like, hey, come have some.

Your kids played it very cool. I definitely wouldn't have known they were in any way hyped up about it. But yeah, apparently, they were excited.

SANDRA BULLOCK: They don't go fan crazy. They--

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: No.

SANDRA BULLOCK: --just have an extended knowledge that they like to share with what-- they felt like-- I came home from work. And they go, well, Dan gave us some of his pizza. And I was like, who's Dan? Like, is he an adult? Is there a man? Like, they're like, no, Dan from-- I was like, we don't have a Dan in our movie.

And he was like, yes, you do. He's from "Harry Potter." And I was like, Daniel? His name is Daniel Radcliffe. Turns out I was wrong. Daniel likes to go by Dan. I learned this from an 11-year-old.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: [LAUGHS]

ETHAN ALTER: Dan, it's such fun watching you play a villain in this. I know you've ruled out playing a superhero sometime. Would you play a supervillain though?

SANDRA BULLOCK: Why? Why?

ETHAN ALTER: I would love to see you as Doctor Doom.

SANDRA BULLOCK: You can't rule that out, no.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: Oh, thank you. No, I didn't-- I've not ruled anything out. I think I've just-- I've been sort of trying to put to bed the Wolverine thing because it's not based in anything, and, like, it just keeps coming up.

SANDRA BULLOCK: I think you'd be brilliant. He'd be brilliant.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: Anything like that is super--

SANDRA BULLOCK: Yeah.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: But like anything, it's-- if the script's interesting and cool around it, then I'm in.

ETHAN ALTER: I had to start off congratulating you on the-- on having the great idea to cast Daniel Radcliffe as a villain. He's always a lot of fun when he gets to play against type like that. Tell me about how he came to you. How did you decide he'd be the right person for this?

ADAM NEE: We wrote it for him, honestly. Like, he was the only guy we wanted because we saw him-- we're obviously fans. He's an amazing actor. But seeing him in "Swiss Army Man," where he plays a dead guy, and he's, like, so captivating as a perished human, we were just like, this guy can do anything. I would love to see his take on a villain. And what he brought to the film was incredible.

AARON NEE: It was clear from his recent body of work that he's interested in doing interesting things and exploring his range, which is vast. He has so much range. And so we were very excited to showcase what he's capable of.

ETHAN ALTER: What was your favorite moment from him playing the villain, like a moment where he surprised you or caught you off guard with, like, a choice he made?

ADAM NEE: One of my favorite scenes in the movie is he does his whole pitch to Sandy to try to get her to go on this journey with him, and she turns him down. And then he resorts to his sort of Bond villain moment of, like, well, we're going to give you a ride, and the plane's coming down this crazy sci-fi, vertical landing plane, but he didn't think through that, like, it's going to blow all of the charcuterie all over the room. And the way that he played that scene and then just, like, had this big grin on his face, I just thought it was brilliant.

AARON NEE: That scene actually showcases that-- some of that range that we were talking about in that you meet him initially as one thing, and there's a kind of charm and enthusiasm about him. And without overplaying his hand, Daniel just makes these subtle, nuanced, little choices as you watch him shift and go, oh, there's something dark underneath this character, too.

- Unchain me!

- That's your seatbelt.

ETHAN ALTER: Sandra, I would love to see you as another supervillain again, too, after "Despicable Me." I think you'd be so [INAUDIBLE].

SANDRA BULLOCK: Oh, villains are the best. They're the best. They're the best. Villains-- and it's-- I mean, he'll attest. It's hard doing the right thing all the time. It's more fun to be the hated one.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE: Yeah.

SANDRA BULLOCK: [LAUGHS]

