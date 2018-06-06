Sandra Bullock and Boyfriend Bryan Randall Show Sweet PDA at 'Ocean's 8' Premiere: Pics!

Sandra Bullock's boyfriend supported her at her movie's premiere in New York City on Tuesday, where the two adorably held hands.

Though Randall didn't walk the red carpet at the star-studded premiere, he was photographed arriving to the event with Bullock. Ever the gentleman, he sweetly helped her out of the car, and the 53-year-old actress continued to hold on to him.

Bullock stunned in a sparkly Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, while Randall looked sharp in a blue suit and sunglasses.

ET spoke with Bullock at the premiere, where she talked about her recent emotional Today interview with co-anchor Hoda Kotb about adopting her two children, 8-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila. She also stressed how much her life has changed since becoming a mom.

"Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]," Bullock noted. "You look back on your life and you go, I've had a really good life. But once you have children, you go, my life was nothing until you showed up."