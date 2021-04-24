The Sandlot's Patrick Renna Reenacts His Iconic Scene 28 Years After Movie's Release

Patrick Renna

Ham's still got it!

Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in The Sandlot, recreated his iconic scene from the beloved 1993 movie in a video shared to his TikTok account on Thursday.

In a clip set to Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid," the 42-year-old actor wears a red and yellow striped T-shirt and backwards baseball cap as he steps up to bat.

Renna then points to his left, replicating the pose his character made before hitting a home run.

"Low and outside baby!" he wrote in the caption, which references a quote from the film.

Renna also poked fun of his Sandlot fame in another TikTok video, in which he acted out what happens when people recognize him for his childhood role in the coming-of-age comedy.

The video shows Renna pretending to take a picture with a fan before quoting his famous line: "You're killin' me, Smalls!"

As Justin Bieber's "Lonely" plays in the background, Renna waves goodbye and stares longingly away from the camera.

"Always the bridesmaid," he joked in the caption.

Although Renna's wisecracking Ham was his feature film debut, the actor has worked steadily since Sandlot's premiere — including appearances on television shows such as CSI, Bones, The Closer and GLOW.

In June, Renna welcomed his wife Jasmin welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Liam James.

"Welcome to the world my dude," the actor, who is also dad to 4-year-old son Flynn Maxwell, shared in a birth announcement on his Instagram at the time. "You are a lucky little man to have a mama like you do. I said this three years ago and I'll say it again, I'm in awe."

"It's quite a year to come into this world my boy. There is a lot of change happening. But I believe there are enough good people on this earth to change it for the better, and I believe we will be stronger and more compassionate people when we do," Renna wrote. "I pledge to you my son, to teach you all the good I know. I look forward to the sunshine you will bring to everyone around you."