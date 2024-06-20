‘Sandlot’ actor Thomas Guiry arrested in Horry County after bashing Jeep with 35-pound dumbbell, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — ‘Sandlot’ actor Thomas Guiry was arrested in Horry County earlier this month after allegedly bashing the windshield of a Jeep with a 35-pound dumbbell and going to a man’s door with a knife, according to a police report.

Guiry, 43, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 2 and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.

Guiry is best known for his role as Scott Smalls in the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.” He was 11 years old at the time. He was also featured in other films such as “Lassie,” “The Last Home Run,” “Wrestling with Alligators,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Justice.”

Horry County police responded to Winslow Avenue in the Burgess area on June 2 to investigate a trespassing/disturbance call. When officers arrived, the police report said Guiry was in the middle of the road and asking about his wife’s safety.

The owner of the Jeep then reportedly shouted to Guiry, “really, my window’s been shattered,” the report said. Guiry responded: “That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.”

Guiry later admitted to breaking the windshield, the report said. “I did it. I’m sorry man. I’m coming back to get you, [I’m] sorry brother. I’ll pay you back.”

The Jeep’s owner then told police that Guiry damaged his window shield with a 35-pound dumbbell weight before approaching his door with a knife and ringing his doorbell, the report said. It’s unclear what started the dispute.

It’s not the first time Guiry has been in trouble. In 2013, he allegedly head-butted a police officer after he was told he was too drunk on a flight at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to CNN.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.