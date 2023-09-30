San Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda’s ‘The Rye Horn’ Wins Top Prize At San Sebastian

A predictably spectacular sunset spreads streaks of pink and orange across a northern Spanish late September sky, heralding the end of another packed edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, where at the closing gala, “The Rye Horn” the second feature from Spanish director Jaione Camborda has just been handed the Golden Shell, the festival’s top award. It is perhaps a surprising win, but does now mark the fourth consecutive year that the festival’s most prestigious prize has gone to a female director. But in another way it has to be a first: the international jury, comprising French director Claire Denis, alongside Chinese actor and producer Fan Bingbing, Colombian producer-director Cristina Gallego, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Spanish actor Vicky Luengo, Canadian producer and distributor Robert Lantos and German director Christian Petzold, has chosen to award not just a Spanish film, but one from a director who was born right here in San Sebastián.

Full list of winners:

OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES

Golden Shell for Best Film: “The Rye Horn,” d. Jaione Camborda

Special Jury Prize: “Kalak,” d. Isabella Eklöf

Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Journey in Spring” d. Peng Tzu-Hui, Wang Ping-Wen

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): Marcelo Subiotto for “Puan,” d. María Alché, Benjamín Naishtat and Tatsuya Fuji for “Great Absence,” d. Kei Chika-Ura

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: Hovik Keuchkerian for “Un Amor,” d. Isabel Coixet

Best Cinematography: Nadim Carlsen for “Kalak,” d. Isabella Eklöf

Best Screenplay: “Puan,” d. María Alché, Benjamín Naishtat

OTHER OFFICIAL AWARDS

Kutxabank New Directors Award: “Bahadur the Brave,” d. Diwa Shah

Horizontes Award: “The Castle,” d. Martín Benchimol

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “The Human Surge 3,” d. Eduardo Williams

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “El Juicio” d. Ulises de la Orden

Audience Award for Best Film: “Society of the Snow,” d. J.A. Bayona

Audience Award for Best European Film: “I’m Captain” (“Me Captain”) d. Matteo Garrone

Nest The Mediapro Studio Award: “Amma Ki Katha,” d. Nehal Vyas

Nest The Mediapro Studio Award (Special Mention): “Entre Les Autres,” d. Marie Falys

Irizar Basque Film Award: “Sultana’s Dream,” d. Isabel Herguera

Culinary Zinema Best Film Award: “The Taste of Things” (“The Pot-au-Feu”), d. Tràn Anh Hùng

TCM Youth Award: “The Blue Star,” d. Javier Macipe

Eusko Label First Prize: “Latxa,” d. Mikel Urretabizkaia

Eusko Label Second Prize: “Soroborda,” d. Paolo Tizón

DALE! Award: “Little War,” d. Barbara Sarasola-Day

Artekino International Prize: “The Days Off,” d. Lucila Mariani

XII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award: “These Were All Fields,” d. Daniela Abad Lombana

WIP Latam Industry Award: “Most People Die on Sunday,” d. Iair Said

Egeda Platino Industria Award For The Best WIP Latam: “Most People Die on Sunday,” d. Iair Said

WIP Europa Industry Award: “Mannequins,” d. Michael Fetter Nathansky

WIP Europa Award: “Mannequins,” d. Michael Fetter Nathansky

Ikusmira Berriak Award: “After the Night, the Night,” d. Naomi Pacifique

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project: WitScript

Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best European Project: Hyperate.io

OTHER AWARDS

FIPRESCI Award: “Fingernails,” d. Christos Nikou

RTVE Another Look Award: “The Royal Hotel,” d. Kitty Green

RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” d. Raven Jackson

Spanish Co-operation Award: “The Blue Star,” d. Javier Macipe

Dunio Asaya Award: “Creatura,” d. Elena Martín Gimeno

Dunio Asaya Award (Special Mention): “While You’re Still You,” d. Claudia Pinto Emperador

Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “Les Indésirables,” d. Ladj Ly

HONORARY AWARDS

Donostia Awards: Hayao Miyazaki, Javier Bardem, Víctor Erice

Zinemira Award: Paco Sagarzazu

