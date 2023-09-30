San Sebastián Native Jaione Camborda’s ‘The Rye Horn’ Wins Top Prize At San Sebastian
A predictably spectacular sunset spreads streaks of pink and orange across a northern Spanish late September sky, heralding the end of another packed edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, where at the closing gala, “The Rye Horn” the second feature from Spanish director Jaione Camborda has just been handed the Golden Shell, the festival’s top award. It is perhaps a surprising win, but does now mark the fourth consecutive year that the festival’s most prestigious prize has gone to a female director. But in another way it has to be a first: the international jury, comprising French director Claire Denis, alongside Chinese actor and producer Fan Bingbing, Colombian producer-director Cristina Gallego, French photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Spanish actor Vicky Luengo, Canadian producer and distributor Robert Lantos and German director Christian Petzold, has chosen to award not just a Spanish film, but one from a director who was born right here in San Sebastián.
Full list of winners:
OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES
Golden Shell for Best Film: “The Rye Horn,” d. Jaione Camborda
Special Jury Prize: “Kalak,” d. Isabella Eklöf
Silver Shell for Best Director: “A Journey in Spring” d. Peng Tzu-Hui, Wang Ping-Wen
Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): Marcelo Subiotto for “Puan,” d. María Alché, Benjamín Naishtat and Tatsuya Fuji for “Great Absence,” d. Kei Chika-Ura
Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: Hovik Keuchkerian for “Un Amor,” d. Isabel Coixet
Best Cinematography: Nadim Carlsen for “Kalak,” d. Isabella Eklöf
Best Screenplay: “Puan,” d. María Alché, Benjamín Naishtat
OTHER OFFICIAL AWARDS
Kutxabank New Directors Award: “Bahadur the Brave,” d. Diwa Shah
Horizontes Award: “The Castle,” d. Martín Benchimol
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “The Human Surge 3,” d. Eduardo Williams
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “El Juicio” d. Ulises de la Orden
Audience Award for Best Film: “Society of the Snow,” d. J.A. Bayona
Audience Award for Best European Film: “I’m Captain” (“Me Captain”) d. Matteo Garrone
Nest The Mediapro Studio Award: “Amma Ki Katha,” d. Nehal Vyas
Nest The Mediapro Studio Award (Special Mention): “Entre Les Autres,” d. Marie Falys
Irizar Basque Film Award: “Sultana’s Dream,” d. Isabel Herguera
Culinary Zinema Best Film Award: “The Taste of Things” (“The Pot-au-Feu”), d. Tràn Anh Hùng
TCM Youth Award: “The Blue Star,” d. Javier Macipe
Eusko Label First Prize: “Latxa,” d. Mikel Urretabizkaia
Eusko Label Second Prize: “Soroborda,” d. Paolo Tizón
DALE! Award: “Little War,” d. Barbara Sarasola-Day
Artekino International Prize: “The Days Off,” d. Lucila Mariani
XII Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum Best Project Award: “These Were All Fields,” d. Daniela Abad Lombana
WIP Latam Industry Award: “Most People Die on Sunday,” d. Iair Said
Egeda Platino Industria Award For The Best WIP Latam: “Most People Die on Sunday,” d. Iair Said
WIP Europa Industry Award: “Mannequins,” d. Michael Fetter Nathansky
WIP Europa Award: “Mannequins,” d. Michael Fetter Nathansky
Ikusmira Berriak Award: “After the Night, the Night,” d. Naomi Pacifique
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best Spanish Project: WitScript
Zinemaldia Startup Challenge Best European Project: Hyperate.io
OTHER AWARDS
FIPRESCI Award: “Fingernails,” d. Christos Nikou
RTVE Another Look Award: “The Royal Hotel,” d. Kitty Green
RTVE Another Look Award (Special Mention): “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” d. Raven Jackson
Spanish Co-operation Award: “The Blue Star,” d. Javier Macipe
Dunio Asaya Award: “Creatura,” d. Elena Martín Gimeno
Dunio Asaya Award (Special Mention): “While You’re Still You,” d. Claudia Pinto Emperador
Euskadi Basque Country 2030 Agenda Award: “Les Indésirables,” d. Ladj Ly
HONORARY AWARDS
Donostia Awards: Hayao Miyazaki, Javier Bardem, Víctor Erice
Zinemira Award: Paco Sagarzazu
