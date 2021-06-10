Samuel L. Jackson's top 5 Samuel L. Jackson movies are kind of surprising

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, actor Samuel L. Jackson revealed that he is just like us - he likes to watch Samuel L. Jackson movies too. And even though Colbert seemed convinced that some actors just can’t stand to watch their own movies, Jackson had a different theory.

“Some actors lie to you about that. They watch their movies,” Jackson said. “It’s a ‘watch me’ business, that’s why we’re here.”

So then Colbert took things one step further and asked Jackson to name his top 5 Samuel L. Jackson movies. And for a guy who has been in everything from Star Wars to Marvel to Shaft franchises, his list might not be what you quite expect: The Long Kiss Goodnight, A Time To Kill, Jackie Brown, Red Violin and One Eight Seven.