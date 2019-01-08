Samuel L. Jackson Has Rashida Tlaib's Back Over 'Motherf**ker' Donald Trump Rally Cry

Actor Samuel L. Jackson reached out to Rep. Rashida Tlaibi (D-Mich.) on Twitter to “wholeheartedly endorse” her call to impeach President Donald Trump.
Tlaib, just hours after her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, promised supporters at an event hosted by progressive group MoveOn that “we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”
Check out the clip here:
Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019
“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA
The tone of Tlaib’s rally cry didn’t sit well with many conservatives.
Trump ― who once used the same term in a campaign rally to describe the Chinese ― called her comments “disgraceful.”
“I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America,” he added at a Rose Garden press conference on Friday.
But it clearly struck a chord with “Pulp Fiction” star Jackson, who tweeted over the weekend:
@RashidaTlaib I just wanna Wholeheartedly endorse your use of & clarity of purpose when declaring your Motherfucking goal last week.Calling that Muthafukkah a Motherfucker is not an issue,calling that Muthaffuqah President Is!!!#motherfuckeristoogoodtowasteonthatcankersore— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 7, 2019
Jackson used similarly colorful language in February 2018 to criticize Trump’s idea to arm some teachers to prevent school shootings:
Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.