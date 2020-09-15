Samuel L. Jackson says he had project with Chadwick Boseman that never got off the ground: 'We had planned it for a while'

On Tuesday on Tamron Hall, Samuel L. Jackson remembered his Marvel co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August after a long fight with colon cancer.

At the time of Boseman’s death, Jackson shared a message of thanks on Twitter, saying he “will be sorely missed.”

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

On Tuesday, he told host Tamron Hall that the last time he saw Boseman was in 2019 at the Captain Marvel premiere. They even had plans to work together.

“We started talking about another project that I had hoped we were going to work on,” Jackson said. “And he was like, ‘I’m sorry y’all, I’m not going to be there but I wish we were going to work together ... we had planned it for a while.”

Samual L. Jackson recalls he last saw Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of "Captain Marvel" on March 4, 2019. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Jackson plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His character appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, both of which featured Boseman’s Black Panther.

Jackson went on to explain how Boseman’s life resonated outside the films he starred in.

“He imprinted society in such a way,” Jackson said, “[He] impacted especially the Black culture and giving kids a hero that they could aspire to.”

After Boseman’s death, social media was flooded with posts of children paying tribute to the superhero.

“To lose him, I don’t even know if I would have been able to tell my kid that,” Jackson said. “I might have waited until they were older so that they could process it better.”

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

Boseman was recently laid to rest in South Carolina, near his hometown of Anderson.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: