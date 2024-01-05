Samuel L. Jackson Joins Kevin Hart in ‘Fight Night’ True Crime Limited Series at Peacock

Samuel L. Jackson is set to star in the upcoming Peacock true crime limited series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” Variety has learned.

The show was ordered to series at Peacock in December with Kevin Hart attached to star and executive produce with Will Packer also executive producing. It is based on the Packer-produced podcast “Fight Night.”

The series will be set in Atlanta in 1970. The official description states that it will tell “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Jackson will star as notorious gangster Frank Moten, who was given the moniker “the Black Godfather” by New York tabloids.

Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator, and showruns alongside Jason Horwitch. Both executive produce alongside Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Conal Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; and Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson. Also executive producing is Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes. Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown and Studio 43’s Kenny Burns co-executive produce. UTV serves as the studio.

The role reunites Jackson and Brewer, who previously collaborated on the 2006 film “Black Snake Moan.” It also marks the latest TV role Jackson has taken on in recent years. Primarily known for his film roles, Jackson starred in the Apple TV+ series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” in 2022 and in the Marvel-Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” in 2023.

Jackson is one of the most celebrated actors of his time. He received an Oscar nomination for his breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” Since then, the two have worked together on films like “Jackie Brown,” “Django Unchained,” and “The Hateful Eight.” Jackson is also known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he plays Nick Fury. His other noted film roles include “Unbreakable” and its sequel “Glass,” multiple “Star Wars” films,’ “Shaft,” and “Snakes on a Plane.”

